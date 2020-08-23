SPROGIS, JANE M. Passed away August 10, 2020 from cancer. She was 81. She is survived by her son Paul Tusting, his wife Tara Baird and grandchildren Alex and Jackson of Salt Lake City, Utah and Luke, her beloved labradoodle (thanks to caregiver Candida Arauz who will adopt Luke). In addition, she leaves behind the family of her late parents Kathleen and Arthur P. Sprogis, her late husband Robert Mercer's family of Westport, MA and many dear friends. Jane grew up in Cambridge, MA spending summers in Westport, MA where her love of the ocean was born. She graduated from Regis College and earned a master's degree at Rosenstiel School of Marine Sciences at the University of Miami in Marine Biology. She taught at various schools in the Caribbean, but spent most of her career teaching biology at Waltham High. She loved teaching and was very good at explaining marine and human biology. She retired to Miami, near the sea, with Bob where she took up painting, photography and volunteered at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Jane was first a devoted mother, an outstanding cook, loved to shop and was a kind, thoughtful, fun person who was always up for an adventure. A traditional funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29 at 11 a.m., as well as a remote option at: www.stantonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: fairchildgarden.org/donate