REICHERT, JANE T. 9/9/1931-8/7/2019 Brandon, Florida Jane T. Reichert, 87, died August 7, 2019, at home in Brandon. She is survived by her four children: Susan, Carl, Lynn, and Zoe. Jane's first love was her family. She loved her job as a secretary at Vineland Elementary School. She and Herman, her husband of 50 years, loved dancing, traveling, swimming, walking and reading. She could often be seen working in the yard. Jane touched everyone she met in a special way. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019