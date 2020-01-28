Kline, Janet Balk passed away peacefully on January 24th 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 27, 1939 in Toledo Ohio. Jan was the only child of Arthur Balk (deceased) and Marjorie Rosen Balk (deceased). She was lovingly referred to as Janzie by all who knew her. Jan is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years Jeffrey, daughter Peggy (Adam Shafiroff), son Jeffrey and daughter Stacey (Drew Kern) and grandchildren Ellie, Jeffrey, A.J. and Justin. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jan's honor to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation in support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital and the Heart Program. 3100 SW 62 Ave, Miami, FL 33155 A service will be held at Stanfill Funeral home at 3:00 pm on Saturday February 1, 2020. The family will receive guests until 5:00 pm.
