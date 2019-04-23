Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Cohan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Cohan, 69, born in Chicago, IL on Oct. 20, 1949 passed away suddenly on Thursday April 18, 2019 at her home in South Deerfield, MA. Janet loved to learn and earned several masters and doctorate degrees. Though raised in South Miami, she was a long time resident of Pioneer Valley, MA and had several businesses throughout her years there. She was a devoted dog owner and known for her kindness, strength, and giving nature. She is the twin sister to Rina Cohan who predeceased her last year. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Cohan and sister Ellen Cohan. Services will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield, MA.

Janet Cohan, 69, born in Chicago, IL on Oct. 20, 1949 passed away suddenly on Thursday April 18, 2019 at her home in South Deerfield, MA. Janet loved to learn and earned several masters and doctorate degrees. Though raised in South Miami, she was a long time resident of Pioneer Valley, MA and had several businesses throughout her years there. She was a devoted dog owner and known for her kindness, strength, and giving nature. She is the twin sister to Rina Cohan who predeceased her last year. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Cohan and sister Ellen Cohan. Services will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield, MA. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close