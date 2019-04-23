Janet Cohan, 69, born in Chicago, IL on Oct. 20, 1949 passed away suddenly on Thursday April 18, 2019 at her home in South Deerfield, MA. Janet loved to learn and earned several masters and doctorate degrees. Though raised in South Miami, she was a long time resident of Pioneer Valley, MA and had several businesses throughout her years there. She was a devoted dog owner and known for her kindness, strength, and giving nature. She is the twin sister to Rina Cohan who predeceased her last year. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Cohan and sister Ellen Cohan. Services will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield, MA.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 23, 2019