SCHLOSS, Janet Louise (Strohm), 82, born Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died August 24, 2020. She was a COVID-19 pandemic victim and died after a short hospitalization in Miami, Florida. She resided in North Miami for many years. No service held. Cremation then burial in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements by Katherine Mary Strohm. Preceded in death by parents, Mary Helen (Guy) Strohm and George Henry Strohm, of Grandview Heights, Ohio; by daughter Laura Leigh (Schloss) Collins; and brothers, George T. Strohm and Robert S. Strohm. Survived by her son, Jeffrey David Schloss, Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter Amie Lynn Craft, daughter of Laura; granddaughter Amy C. Schloss, daughter of Jeff and Rachel A. Pallay. She will be greatly missed by her nieces Carol (Strohm) Edgar, Michelle (Strohm) Dyer, Lesli (Strohm) Suttner, Katherine Mary Strohm, and nephew George G. Strohm. Graduated from Ohio State University, School of X-ray Technology 1959.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store