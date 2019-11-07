MALKI, JANET A beautiful woman, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on November 6, 2019 at 91 years old. She is survived by her loving sons Moshe and Aviel, Daughter-in-law Virginia, grandchildren Nathan, Karen, Jennifer and David, great-grandchildren Noah and Shiloh. She was born in Turkey, moved to Israel as a child, then to Cuba and finally arrived in Miami in late 1960. She started a business, Malki Overseas Trading, with her late husband Nathan, and they were partners for 30 years. She was a founder at Mount Sinai Hospital, and a volunteer there for 33 years, greeting all cheerfully at the reception desk. She loved her little family and was very proud of all of them. She loved her home in Morningside and would walk her beloved dogs, Snowy and Lucky, in the park where everyone who met her would fall in love with her. Graveside services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Cemetery 1125 NW 137th St. in Miami at 2:00PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 7, 2019