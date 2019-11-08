MALKI, JANET. The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Janet Malki, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Malki was a member of the Founders, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. Mrs. Malki also was a long-time volunteer at the medical center where she greeted visitors at the reception desk for 33 years. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Malki's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

