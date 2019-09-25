Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE DAWN HART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE (JAN) DAWN HART

6/4/38 – 9/21/19



My Dearest Janzie,

Who would have thought that a heart as big as yours would give out? Who would have thought that when we left together on our last trip, that I would be coming home without you?



You were always my strength, my best friend, my lover and my life. Our last photos, taken on our final cruise together, just four days before you left us, shows how vibrant, elegant and beautiful you were. Your gorgeous smile was like no other. I was so lucky to have you love me.



Our love for each other was a fairy tale. Through all our time together, we never failed to click our vodka or wine glasses and tell each other "I love you". It wasn't just a ritual; it was always from the heart and with the deepest love.



We were fortunate to spend a great many years traveling the world. We really had no bucket list, because we did it all. People say "life is short so you must live every day". Well Janzie, nobody did it better than us. And we were blessed with a wonderful family and dear friends in Miami and Port St. Lucie. Our move from Miami to Port St. Lucie was one of the best decisions we ever made. Each day you would say "I love my life" and that's all I ever wanted… to do everything I could to make you happy.



Yes, I have our photographs and smile when I think of our wonderful years together, but today, I'm devastated. People say it gets easier as time passes. I hope they're right… because right now, I can't imagine living my life without you by my side.

I always knew that people who loved us as a couple really loved you… and took me as part of the package. You always said that I was an "acquired taste". Both were true. Janzie, you were truly loved by everyone. Your warmth, your caring, and your laughter brightened everyone's day.



Everything was always Jan & Alan or Alan & Jan… because we were a team, in business and life. We were always together… and we loved it…. because we genuinely liked, as well as loved, each other. We may never be together again, but we will never be apart. Although I can't see you, or touch you, you will always be by my side. And my heart will always be wherever you are.

To say that you were my everything would be an understatement. You were truly the love of my life. So, thank you, my sweet Janzie, for always loving me, making me feel special, and making my life so wonderful.

I will miss you and love you forever.



IN ACCORDANCE WITH JAN'S WISHES, SHE WILL BE CREMATED AND HER ASHES SPREAD IN ISRAEL, A PLACE SHE FELL IN LOVE WITH MANY YEARS AGO.



A "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" WILL BE HELD AT A FUTURE TIME.



JANICE (JAN) DAWN HART6/4/38 – 9/21/19My Dearest Janzie,Who would have thought that a heart as big as yours would give out? Who would have thought that when we left together on our last trip, that I would be coming home without you?You were always my strength, my best friend, my lover and my life. Our last photos, taken on our final cruise together, just four days before you left us, shows how vibrant, elegant and beautiful you were. Your gorgeous smile was like no other. I was so lucky to have you love me.Our love for each other was a fairy tale. Through all our time together, we never failed to click our vodka or wine glasses and tell each other "I love you". It wasn't just a ritual; it was always from the heart and with the deepest love.We were fortunate to spend a great many years traveling the world. We really had no bucket list, because we did it all. People say "life is short so you must live every day". Well Janzie, nobody did it better than us. And we were blessed with a wonderful family and dear friends in Miami and Port St. Lucie. Our move from Miami to Port St. Lucie was one of the best decisions we ever made. Each day you would say "I love my life" and that's all I ever wanted… to do everything I could to make you happy.Yes, I have our photographs and smile when I think of our wonderful years together, but today, I'm devastated. People say it gets easier as time passes. I hope they're right… because right now, I can't imagine living my life without you by my side.I always knew that people who loved us as a couple really loved you… and took me as part of the package. You always said that I was an "acquired taste". Both were true. Janzie, you were truly loved by everyone. Your warmth, your caring, and your laughter brightened everyone's day.Everything was always Jan & Alan or Alan & Jan… because we were a team, in business and life. We were always together… and we loved it…. because we genuinely liked, as well as loved, each other. We may never be together again, but we will never be apart. Although I can't see you, or touch you, you will always be by my side. And my heart will always be wherever you are.To say that you were my everything would be an understatement. You were truly the love of my life. So, thank you, my sweet Janzie, for always loving me, making me feel special, and making my life so wonderful.I will miss you and love you forever.IN ACCORDANCE WITH JAN'S WISHES, SHE WILL BE CREMATED AND HER ASHES SPREAD IN ISRAEL, A PLACE SHE FELL IN LOVE WITH MANY YEARS AGO.A "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" WILL BE HELD AT A FUTURE TIME. Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close