Our beautiful mom, Jan, passed away unexpectedly in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. Her best friend and partner (in business and in life), Alan Jacobson, was by her side. She was 81 years young.

Jan lit up a room when she walked in – always elegant and always with a big smile; she captured people's attention and their hearts. And, of course, you wouldn't have to look far to find Alan, as they were always together.

Mom was born in 1938 to James and Edith Thompson in Adel, Georgia. Her older brother, James, predeceased her. The family moved to Miami early on, and Florida would always be home. For the last three years, she and Alan lived in Port St. Lucie, and she always said how much she enjoyed the sunsets there.

Jan graduated from Miami High School in 1956 and remained lifelong friends with some of her fellow ""Stingarees"". After graduation, she began her working career at First Federal Bank. This was a time when it was natural to wear gloves and dress for work. A fond memory was when her boss introduced her to then Presidential candidate John F. Kennedy.

Jan and Alan worked together since 1972, working as a team to build multiple companies. They sold their last company, Wimbish/Riteway, in 2002. During retirement, travel (and food!) became a focus. Jan and Alan were fortunate to travel the world – and then travel it again. Mom was active in her later years, playing golf, dining with family and friends and living life to the fullest. Many times she told us, ""I love my life.""

Family is what mom loved most. There were countless family milestones and events that brought us together – always surrounded by food and laughter and reminiscing. Jan loved those times, happy or sad, because we were all together. She especially loved her time with her grandkids and great granddaughter. A favorite memory is an Alaskan cruise in 2015, which the whole family took together.

Jan is survived by daughters Joni (Paul) Brownstein of Colorado and Julie DeCoste (Jeffrey Therrian) of Delray Beach (from her marriage to James Higgins). Keri (Pedro) Rodriguez of Apopka was a third daughter to her. She was blessed with six grandchildren – Katie (Cody) Huff, Sean DeCoste, Cali & Devin Brownstein, Alex & Taylor Rodriguez. She loved them all. But her love for her great granddaughter, Riley Huff, may have been her greatest love of all. Jan is also survived by her cousins Mark & Gary McCranie & Cynthia Honeycutt and nieces Stefanie Dodge, Suzi Brooks, Rebecca Guillou & Jennifer Rodriguez.

Our mom was an amazing woman – bright, warm and loving. She lived a great life, and for that we are so grateful. We love you mom. You will always be our greatest role model, protector and champion.





