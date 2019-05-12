Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice S. Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, JANICE S. Passed on April 24, 2019 at the age of 98, after a beautiful life. She was a sweet, gracious, and loving lady who always looked gorgeous and wore a smile. Janice was predeceased by her loving husband, Nathan, whom she took loving and meticulous care of, having shared 71 beautiful years of married life. They traveled the world, entertained family and friends on The Leisure-Lee, of which she was Nate's first-mate, and enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janice is survived by her loving children Richard S. Lee, Gary S. Lee (Debbie), and Patricia Telisman, her grandchildren Chaim Joshua Lee (Jennifer), Lavi Lee (Anne), Noah Lee, Abigail Cherry (Lee), Jason Lee, Katie Lee, Ari Telisman (Orly), David Telisman (Amy). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Gavin Lee, Kenzie Lee, Sam Lee, Jacob Lee, Andrew Lee, Daniel Cherry, Skyler Cherry, Ozzie Telisman, Lilah Telisman, Jake Telisman, Evan Telisman. Services were held at Temple Israel of Greater Miami, where Janice and Nathan were members for more than 60 years. May her memory be for a blessing. We love you.

