MILLS, Janice Thomson, 62, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and accomplished musician, passed away Monday, November 11, after a tragic fall at the University of Miami Maurice Gusman Concert Hall prior to a performance in the Greater Miami Symphonic Band. Janice had a lifelong passion for music, often performing solos on the oboe and English horn. She was born and raised in Coral Gables where she graduated from Coral Gables High School (Class of '75). She earned a BA in Design in Architecture at UF, and a master's in Education at the University of Central Missouri. At Van Horn High School in Independence, Missouri, Janice oversaw the implementation of Project Lead the Way, a national STEM education program designed to empower students in Science, Technology, ngineering and Math. She then brought her great desire to teach and inspire students to Mater Academy Charter Middle-High in Hialeah Gardens where she often called the parents of students to tell them how well they did in class. She wanted them to believe in themselves and to consider the engineering and science fields. Janice was involved in her local Coral Gables community where she currently served on the city's Historic Preservation Board, was active in the Woman's Club, as well as the local chapter of DAR, and the Alumni Association of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega. Often described as vivacious, talented, and giving, Janice lived a life of connection, often encouraging others with her warmth, ready smile, and distinctive laugh. Janice is survived by her husband, Steven Gale, her parents, former Coral Gables Mayor Dorothy Thomson and attorney Jack Thomson, her daughter Quinn Mills, son Paul Mills and wife Alana, and their daughters, Mason, Ruby, and Nora, her siblings and their spouses and families Joanne (Bill) Talley, June (Allen) Morris, and Robert (Kimberly) Thomson. Visitation begins at 5pm on Sunday, November 17, at Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Drive, Coral Gables, with a memorial service at 6 pm followed by a reception. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Tim Tebow Foundation

