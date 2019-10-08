Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Malsin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MALSIN, JANIE February 1, 1950- October 4, 2019 With great sadness from family and friends, Janie Malsin died peacefully in her home on 10/04/2019 after putting up a heck of a fight and always retaining HOPE. She continued to be the sensitive, bright, kindest soul until the very end. Janie was a lover of words, nature, and great cooking who cared deeply for her family and friends. She loved her cats JoJo, Sasha, and Ziggy. She was always ahead of the times whether it was nutrition or the ways to feed the spirit. She was our guru. She took pride in being a flower child, a feminist, and advocate for the environment. Janie had a wonderful career as a consummate Speech-Language Pathologist with a deep work ethic. Her work with children with communication difficulties resulted in countless positive changes in the world that will have an everlasting effect. She is a beloved mother, dearest of friends, a teal warrior and will be greatly missed. Janie is survived by her daughters Chelsea Tims-LoCicero (Anthony) and Shana Tims, her love of almost 30 years Douglas Beard, Sister Julie Malsin Beauchamp (Jerry), Niece Lara Beauchamp, nephew Ryan Beauchamp, and the light of her life, her granddaughter Kira Gabrielle LoCicero who now calls her grandma her angel. Services will be held Thursday 10/10 at 2 p.m. at Mount Nebo Kendall Memorial Gardens, 5900 SW 77th Ave. in Miami for all who would like to attend. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Gilda's Club NYC or to cancer research.

