McNAMARA, JEAN B. 83 Passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2019. Daughter of Audrey & William T Bogardus of West Beach Palm Beach. Wife of 42 years to John D. McNamara (2005) Companion to Robert Roslund for 13 years. Devoted mother of 2 sons John B. & Mark L. (Sandi) grandkids Anna Nelson (Everett), Garrett W. Caroline T & Jaime L. Jean Is also survived by Joan Phillips (Chuck) grandkids Anne, Charles & Laura. Jean was born in West Palm Beach Fla and graduated from WPB high school. Jean then moved to Miami to attend & graduate from Mount Sinai nursing school and to meet and marry a dashing John D. along the way. Jean was a 52-year member and Past Queen 2006 of the Daughters of the Nile- Nahum Temple #75. Services will be held on Sat Oct 26 at 3:00 pm. Stanfill Funeral Home 10545 S Dixie HWY Miami Fla 33156. In lieu of flowers- Donations can be made to Mahi Shriners, Transportation fund- 5526 NW 72nd ave Mia Fla 33166 or - 2900 rocky Point Dr. Tampa Fla 33607
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019