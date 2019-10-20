Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean B. McNamara. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

McNAMARA, JEAN B. 83 Passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2019. Daughter of Audrey & William T Bogardus of West Beach Palm Beach. Wife of 42 years to John D. McNamara (2005) Companion to Robert Roslund for 13 years. Devoted mother of 2 sons John B. & Mark L. (Sandi) grandkids Anna Nelson (Everett), Garrett W. Caroline T & Jaime L. Jean Is also survived by Joan Phillips (Chuck) grandkids Anne, Charles & Laura. Jean was born in West Palm Beach Fla and graduated from WPB high school. Jean then moved to Miami to attend & graduate from Mount Sinai nursing school and to meet and marry a dashing John D. along the way. Jean was a 52-year member and Past Queen 2006 of the Daughters of the Nile- Nahum Temple #75. Services will be held on Sat Oct 26 at 3:00 pm. Stanfill Funeral Home 10545 S Dixie HWY Miami Fla 33156. In lieu of flowers- Donations can be made to Mahi Shriners, Transportation fund- 5526 NW 72nd ave Mia Fla 33166 or - 2900 rocky Point Dr. Tampa Fla 33607

