Jean Beverley Overton (nee O'Sullivan) passed away after a sudden illness on June 22, 2020. Jean was married to Bobby who predeceased her in 1970, leaving sons George (wife Caroline) and Richard (wife Nicola), Grandchildren Jeremy, Timothy, Stefan, Anna, and Sabrina, Step Mother Sally, Sisters Denise, Jackie, and Catherine (Marilyn who predeceased her), Brothers Michael, David, and Jon (Patrick & Richard who predeceased her), and six great grandchildren Carson, Bailey, Landon, Kaeden, Spencer, and Connor. She was born in Woodlands, St. Catherine Jamaica on March 14, 1932. In Jamaica she worked at United Fruit Company, Life of Jamaica, and O G Harding and Company. She worked for 30 years at the University of Miami RSMAS Campus in Miami. Jean, Granny, Ettie, Mrs.Edwards, or Aunt Jean was viewed as the Matriarch of her family. She was the perfect example of strength and grace. She was dearly loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed.



