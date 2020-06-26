Jean Beverley Overton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Beverley Overton (nee O'Sullivan) passed away after a sudden illness on June 22, 2020. Jean was married to Bobby who predeceased her in 1970, leaving sons George (wife Caroline) and Richard (wife Nicola), Grandchildren Jeremy, Timothy, Stefan, Anna, and Sabrina, Step Mother Sally, Sisters Denise, Jackie, and Catherine (Marilyn who predeceased her), Brothers Michael, David, and Jon (Patrick & Richard who predeceased her), and six great grandchildren Carson, Bailey, Landon, Kaeden, Spencer, and Connor. She was born in Woodlands, St. Catherine Jamaica on March 14, 1932. In Jamaica she worked at United Fruit Company, Life of Jamaica, and O G Harding and Company. She worked for 30 years at the University of Miami RSMAS Campus in Miami. Jean, Granny, Ettie, Mrs.Edwards, or Aunt Jean was viewed as the Matriarch of her family. She was the perfect example of strength and grace. She was dearly loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved