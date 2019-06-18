Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Kriss Kirshner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRSHNER, JEANNE KRISS, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first. Jeanne grew up extremely active enjoying horseback riding, snow skiing, and a good round of golf. She began her career in New York City as a bridal dress buyer. While in New York, she met the love of her life, Sy. They had two daughters, who meant the world to them. They moved to Coral Gables, Florida in 1970 to raise their family. Jeanne enjoyed numerous activities with family and friends and hosted countless holiday dinners bringing so many people together. She loved teaching her granddaughters how to cook and bake, and attended every dance recital, birthday party, and celebration. She was a very selfless, caring, and loving person. We will always remember the joy she found in giving to others. Jeanne is survived by her children Barbara (Howard) Flanders, Julie (Randy) Rieger; her grandchildren, Leigh (Chad) Cassett, Brooke (Jacob Shaked) Flanders; and many loving family and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Sy. A service will begin promptly at 2 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 Northwest 25th Street, Doral, Florida 33172. Shiva will be held following the service at 5 pm at 3501 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Foundation -Thoracic Oncology or a .

