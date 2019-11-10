Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Y. Hardie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 26, 2019, Jeanne Y. Hardie reached the end of a long, happy and very full life at home. Jeanne was born in Denver on February 5, 1926, the daughter of Herman Levine and Clara Biller Levine and sister of Edward Levine. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband George Hardie, "The blue eyed wonder". She is survived by her children David Goalstone, Peggy (Bill) Kornfein, granddaughters Kimberly and Amanda Kornfein and great granddaughters Clara and Anabel Kornfein. Jeanne leaves behind a large extended family and friends. Jeanne was the world's best grandmother and great grandmother. She also took on a parental role with her nieces and friends when their own parents were no longer living. She stayed in touch with all the family generations, came to important family events and was generous in her gift giving to family members and friends. Jeanne was an elegant, stylish and cheerful, lady and she continued applying lipstick and blush to the end. She maintained an optimistic outlook throughout her life. She had an impish sense of humor and an affinity for the ridiculous. Jeanne maintained an insatiable curiosity about the world. Jeanne embraced all new technology joyfully and was adept at using her phone, iPad and texting to communicate with family and friends. She was a role-model for aging gracefully, staying current and joyfully engaged with life. Contributions may be made in her name to any .

Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations