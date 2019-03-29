Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Tardiff Murphy. View Sign

MURPHY, JEANNETTE TARDIFF, age 95, passed away March 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida after a long illness. She was born in Biddeford, Maine the daughter of Hector Tardif and Odina Lamirande. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Murphy, brother Raoul, and sisters Irene Faucher and Pauline Baiguy. She enjoyed painting, sewing, family and working in her garden. Before her illness she had been a long time member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Hialeah. She was a loving and kind person who always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed a good laugh. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Charlene Richards (Robert), granddaughter Erin Salinetro (Christopher) and great-grandson Tyler. The family is eternally grateful for the wonderful hospice caregivers from OpusCare. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held Sunday, March 31 from 2:00-5:00. Please contact Charlene Richards by phone or Facebook messenger for address for memorial.

