LAZZERI, JEFF JACK Age 83, of Miami, Florida passed away February 9, 2020. Jeff was born in Luxembourg and raised in Miami, Florida. He served in the Sheriff's Department for Miami Dade County for 30 years. In addition, he served his country in the Army as well as the community at the Perrine Khoury League and the Palmetto Optimist Club. He worked off duty at the Perrine Bank and Jordan Marsh and was one of the first Sheriff's Department Honor Guard. He worked special details including acting as a security escort for the Nixon family during their South Florida visits. He worked many Orange Bowl events and many seasons at Joe Robbie Stadium. He was a loving father, dedicated husband, grand-father and great grandfather. He was predeceased by his loving wife Virginia and daughter Patty Merek. He is survived by his brother Guy Lazzeri, son Jeff Lazzeri and grand-children Chanel, Alexandria and Rebecca and great grandchildren Claire and Jackson. His laughter and friendliness will be truly missed. Services will be at Stanfill Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11am with burial immediately following service at Woodlawn Park South. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc. PO Box 14959, Seattle, WA 98114.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020