HERZFELD, JEFFREY of Aventura, Florida passed away on October 9th. He was 77 years old. In his final hours, he was surrounded by his family while streaming a beautiful Kol Nidre service. He passed away peacefully. Jeffrey grew up in New York, son of Sylvia and Leon Herzfeld, and brother of Sandy Herzfeld. He was the devoted husband of Suzin,beloved father of Lisa (deceased) and Michael and his wife Madelyn, adored grandfather of Lauren, Dillon and Levi. Jeffrey was an avid Canes fan,an enthusiastic golfer and boater. He and Suzin were world travelers. He was president of Westview Country Club and vice president of Temple Beth Moshe. He served on the board of the Peninsula I. Jeffrey will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends. Services will be held at Temple Beth Moshe on Friday October 11 time to be announced. Memorial donations: cholangiocarcinoma.org or the . For more information: EDEN FUNERAL SERVICES MIAMI 305-257-8110
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 10, 2019