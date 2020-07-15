1/1
Jeffrey Lehman
Lehman, Jeffrey, age 56, born in Brooklyn NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jeff's commitment and enthusiasm for the last 38 years in the South Florida real estate market was a staple on how business should be conducted. Through it all, he has touched many long-time colleagues, clients, and close friends indirectly and directly through his generosity, honesty, mentoringNo one was above him, no one was beneath him. As busy as Jeff was with the business of real estate, family was number one. Jeff was a devoted husband to his wife Linda and an incredible father to his daughter, Alexis. He is also survived by his parents Jacobo and Hilda, brother David, his wife Michelle, nieces Brooke, Courtney, Jessica and her husband Kenny, and their daughter Lorelei. Jeff has been laid to rest at Lakeside Memorial Park in Doral for eternity, may he rest in peace. Jeff will be missed, always loved and remembered throughout generations.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
