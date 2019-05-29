Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenna Christine Reynoso. View Sign Service Information Landmark Funeral Home 4200 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood , FL 33021 (954)-989-8220 Send Flowers Obituary

REYNOSO, JENNA CHRISTINE, age 30, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, in New York City, New York. Jenna was born on March 13, 1989, in Miami, Florida and was the eldest of four children. Jenna had a passion for dance. She performed all around the United States and won numerous dance competitions. Jenna continued to dance throughout her tenure at St. Thomas Aquinas High School (class of 2007). While at St. Thomas Aquinas, Jenna was the captain of the High Impact Dance Team and led the first ever freshman team to victory and continued the winning streak for several years. She inspired her teammates and instilled confidence in them throughout her years as captain. Jenna was also a devout Catholic and was a part of her community of faith by serving as a Eucharistic Minister and feeding the homeless with her father, every weekend while in Florida. Her family initially fed the homeless on the holidays, but Jenna inspired them to feed the less fortunate on a weekly basis. After high school, Jenna attended the University of Central Florida and became a sister of the Kappa Delta Sorority. After college, Jenna moved to her favorite place on earth, New York City, where she attended Fordham University for post-graduate studies. Jenna was an exceptional student who graduated with honors and attained numerous intellectual achievements throughout her life. In New York, Jenna worked in private equity, real estate, and sales. Jenna found her extended family through her incredible New York friends, who stayed by her side until her ultimate passing. Jenna was extremely close to her family and included them in all important life decisions. Jenna is survived by parents Walter and Melanie; brother Walter, Jr. (Brittany); sisters Kristen (Eric) Jackwin and Brittney; paternal grandmother Maria; nephew Walter, III, and niece Kaiya; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation Friday 6-9 PM with a Prayer Service Friday 7:30 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 1, 2019, 3:00 PM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2200 NE 191st Street, Miami, FL 33180. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at

