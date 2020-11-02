1/
Jerome "Jerry" Buchsbaum
1943 - 2020
Jerome "Jerry" Buchsbaum
March 27, 1943 - October 31, 2020
Miami, Florida - Passed away October 31, 2020 at 77 years old. Beloved husband of Linda; loving father of David (Jessica) and Michael (Beth); cherished grandfather of Matthew, Joshua, Jake and Maryn. Chapel service 12 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Levitt Weinstein/Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72 Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024. Arranged by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.

Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
12:00 PM
Levitt Weinstein/Beth David Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
