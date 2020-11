Dr. Jerome Flicker

February 23, 1930 - November 15, 2020

Miami, Florida - To My Beloved Angel, Thank you for a wonderful life of 61 years of marriage, you were the best doctor, father to Robin and Andrew, grandfather to Ariel, Gabriel, Danny, Brother to Paul. I will love you everyday, every hour, every minute. To my nurses Sylvia & Marie, Thank you for extending my life. Andrew my son, I will find you after 27 years of separation. Rest Warm, My Prince.

Your Inez





