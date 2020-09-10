Jerry Greenberg, pioneering underwater photographer, publisher, and staunch reef advocate, made his final descent on September 1, 2020 at the age of 92. A Florida resident since he was 16, he graduated from Beach High and UM. After serving in the Army, he pursued his passion for diving and innovating underwater camera housings. He met his perfect match in the Keys, marrying Idaz Zasloff in 1955. His successful freelance underwater photography career included projects for the U.S. Navy, Life, Argosy, Sports Illustrated, and numerous articles and covers for National Geographic magazine. There are too many credits to list. He and Idaz created a huge array of marine life publications under their Seahawk Press imprint. Her artwork, research, writing, and design skills perfected his talent behind the lens and at the presses. Together, they innovated the first waterproof marine life ID cards. Often copied but never surpassed, these are still sold around the world and on Amazon at Fishcardscom. His son Michael now runs the family businesses, carrying on the legacy of excellence and innovation. Jerry was a quintessential American. Independent, determined, opinionated, and ready to "Jerry-rig" a solution. He followed his dream and lived life on his terms, mentoring innumerable people in photography, business, and the business of photography. He was a hero and a living legend. Jerry was inducted into the International Scuba Hall of Fame and received a NOGI Distinguished Service Award. He documented the decline of the coral reefs, gave many talks, and volunteered his time and expertise to coral reef restoration efforts. He was a passionate advocate for the protection of copyrights and artists' rights. Jerry was preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Lillian (née Presiment) Greenberg, brother Richard Greenberg (Sally Gries), and Jerry's beloved daughter Simba. Surviving are brother Frank Greenberg (Judy), Idaz, his wife and partner of 65 years, son Michael Greenberg (Leda), and daughter Mimi Young (JD). This mighty man will be well-remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews and three grandchildren, Emperial Young, Nina Lindsay (Jacob, daughters Shayna, Joslyn), and Jeremiah Young (Emily Guhde). Jerry's business was his pleasure and his work and friends were truly the greats. The family thanks his boatload of friends and the Keys community who cared for him and appreciated (tolerated) his humor, his dedication to craft, and his attention to "duty, honor, country." Due to COVID-19 there will be no services; a celebration will follow in safer times. In lieu of flowers donate to globalcoral.org
or honor him with a purchase from seahawkpress.com
.