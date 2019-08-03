Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrie Walker Reeder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reeder, Jerrie Walker, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Jerrie was born on December 5, 1931. After graduating from Ensley High School in Birmingham - she attended Howard College in Birmingham. She was raised in the Baptist church and was always a women of incredible faith and love of the Lord. After graduating early with honors from Howard - she felt called to the ministry and made the decision to attend Southern Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. While in seminary - she met her future husband - Robert (Bob) Reeder. Upon completing seminary in 1954 - they married and set out in a life of service to the Lord - serving in Jackson, Mississippi, Selma, Alabama and Miami Springs, Florida before mission work in Asia. Jerrie is survived by her 3 sons, Rob (Ginger), Richard (Shelly) and Bruce (Stacey) and and 10 grandchildren along with a countless extended family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Robert B. Reeder, her parents Emmette L. and Margarette M. Walker, her brother Emmette E. Walker and his wife Margaret T. Walker, Sister Dr. Gloria Sue Walker, brother Earl Walker, and Sons Leslie Wayne Reeder (Melanie) and John Roland Reeder. A memorial and celebration of her life will take place at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 10:30 AM central time. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you consider making a contribution to The in Jerrie's honor; by mail to 378 Centerpointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32701; by phone at 800-272-3900 or on their website .

