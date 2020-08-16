Dr Jerry Fields We mourn the passing of Jerry Fields, who died on August 10, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of Muriel for 65 years, and father of Steve (Madeleine), Bob (Randi), Brian (Diana), Doug (Audrey) and Andy. Jerry brought joy to everyone he met. Born in Philadelphia, Jerome Finkelstein shared his upbringing with his two siblings who pre-deceased him - older sister Elaine and younger brother Herbie. Jerry graduated from Northeast High School and was the quarterback of their undefeated football team. He attended Villanova University and worked at his father's drug store after classes. Jerry and Muriel met at summer camp, fell in love and married soon after. Jerry went to medical school at Hahnemann (now Drexel) and after graduation, joined the Navy. After serving for two years, he and Muriel moved to South Florida. They settled in Miami Springs where they lived for 40 years and raised their five sons. Compassionate, curious, and devoted to his patients, Jerry found his calling as a physician. He practiced family medicine in Hialeah with his partner, Dr. James Andrews until 1982. After his partner retired, Jerry moved to Palmetto Hospital and began a joint practice in 1985 with his son Steve. They practiced medicine together for 17 years until Jerry retired in 2002. It seemed like every Miami Springs family was a patient of his. "Doc", as many affectionately called him, volunteered as the team physician for the Miami Springs High School football team and worked as the Hialeah Racetrack doctor every Wednesday. He loved watching the horses run! Jerry was loved and admired by his many patients in Hialeah and Miami Springs. Day or night, his patients knew that he would come to their house, whenever they needed him. In addition to his skills as a doctor, Jerry was known for his talents on the basketball court. We saw that every Sunday when the guys (some of whom were famous athletes) came over to play ball on the home court before camping inside to watch the Miami Dolphins win. It was a big treat for him to go with the extended family, including his sister and brother and all the nieces and nephews, to tailgate and watch the home games at the Orange Bowl. Jerry and Muriel retired to Weston twenty years ago and enjoyed family gatherings with their five boys and their families. He treasured spending time with his eight grandchildren, Lauren (Drew), Alexandra, Jessica, Matthew, Brandon, Jake, Lindsey (Danny), and Michael. Most recently, he was overjoyed to welcome his two great grandsons, Drew and Alec. He loved playing tennis, reading books, all kinds of music, and especially enjoyed time in the pool with his grandchildren and great grandsons. Jerry Fields was a renaissance man and a true mensch. He led by example and was a role model for all. With his calm demeanor, Jerry helped his sons in both schoolwork and sports activities. He was his sons' and grandchildren's number one fan and attended many of their sporting events throughout their careers. We will always be grateful for the joy he brought to his family. We love you and will miss you dearly. Should you wish to make a contribution on behalf of Jerry, please donate to the charity of your choice
.