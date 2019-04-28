Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess S. Lawhorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jess S. Lawhorn, 86, born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 20, 1933, passed away peacefully on April 23rd. Jess was a graduate of "Mi-ama" High and the University of Miami (1953). He went on to serve as First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1953-56. Jess became a life-long mortgage banker with a career spanning Keyes Co/Lon Worth Crow Co/Southeast Mortgage/Southeast Bank/SunTrust & JGB Bank. Jess is also a past President of both the Mortgage Bankers Association of Florida and the Marine Council of Greater Miami. He was also a long-time member and a past President of Riviera Country Club. Jess is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hilda, together with his son, Jess Jr. (Beth) and his beloved grandchildren, Jack and Grace Lawhorn. A Celebration of Life is being planned for friends and family to remember him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Way of Miami Dade County, 3250 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33129.

