PEARL, Jesse, 96, of Miami, born in Lynbrook, New York, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He graduated from the U. of Miami with a B.A. and Masters degree in Music Education. He was married to Suzanne for 68 years. Jesse was a music educator at the junior and high school level in the south Dade area for over 35 years. He is survived by his children Carol, Steven, Joni (daughter-in-law), Jeffrey and Arthur. Funeral will be Tuesday, October 1st at 2pm at Mt. Nebo, 5505 NW 3rd Street.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 1, 2019