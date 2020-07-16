WILLIAMS Jesse "J.B." Williams, age 73, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Elaine Williams officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Monday, July 20, 2020. A wake will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.