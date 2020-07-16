1/1
Jesse "J.B." Williams
WILLIAMS Jesse "J.B." Williams, age 73, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Elaine Williams officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Monday, July 20, 2020. A wake will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com . Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
03:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
