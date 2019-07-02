Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus A. Martinez M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dearborn, MI - Jesus Avilio Martinez, 81, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. The son of Jesus and Carmen Julia Martinez, he lived in Dearborn for the last 50+ years of his life and maintained deep ties to Miami. Born February 22, 1938, and raised in Santa Clara, Cuba, he graduated from Maristas High School in 1955. After having begun medical school in Cuba, he came to the United States in 1962, escaping the repressive Castro regime. After a two-year stay in Miami where his first son (Jesus) was born, in 1964, Jesus went to Salamanca, Spain, where he finished medical school. He came back to the United State in 1966 to Norton, Kansas, where he welcomed the birth of his first daughter (Carmen). From there, he moved to Dearborn, MI, in 1967 where he finished his medical training at Oakwood Hospital as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist and welcomed his third child (Jorge), two years later. He remarried and welcomed the birth of his second daughter (Ana Lisa) in 1976. Jesus opened his private practice in Ob/Gyn in 1975 and saw thousands of patients for close to 40 years until closing it in 2009. He loved medicine and he loved helping his patients. With a quick wit, ever-present smile and unforgettable Ricky Ricardo accent (one-of-a-kind in Dearborn), he helped countless women through the childbirth process. He was a staple at Oakwood Hospital (now Beaumont Hospital) where he delivered more than 13,000 babies from 1973 - 2000. A huge movie buff, he was up on the latest movies until the end. He loved chocolate, ice cream and going to paradise (known to the rest of us as Key West). Those who knew him best enjoyed hearing him sing and whistle - talents many did not know he had. Jesus was predeceased by his step-son, Stephen. He is survived by his six children: Jesus Martinez, (Audrey), Carmen Martinez, Jorge Martinez (Linda), Dennis Hall (Jill), Chris Hall (Amy), and Ana Lisa Milio (John); grandchildren Jackson and Katherine Martinez; Mitchell, Joshua and Abigail Hall; MaryElle and Juliana Hall; and Jesse Milio and many close friends. A funeral mass will be held July 8, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156, at 7:00 p.m.

