Caudle, Jim went to his heavenly home Sunday, 4-5, at 4:15pm, just 5 days short of his 87th Birthday. Jim died peacefully holding his wife Judi's hand, as he did for close to 70 years, or as Judi says, "My whole life". Jim was born in Charlotte, NC to Ethel(Borek)and James Caudle, and after a few short moves as a child, landed in Beautiful Miami Springs, Fl., where he would spend the rest of his time on earth living a life of service to others. As an Allstar baseball player at Miami Jackson High, Jim had a bright baseball future before being drafted by the US Army where he would begin his service in the Korean conflict , finishing his US service career as a Military Policeman, receiving many accolades and an honorable discharge. Jim returned to Miami to pursue his baseball career at the University of Miami, at that time a senior member of the team that was managed by the legendary Jimmy Foxx. Jim and Jimmy forged a life long relationship as a result, and after an injury ended his brief career in Major League Baseball, Jim began his life of civic service at the Miami Springs Recreation Department. Jim led the team that created the original Recreation department, gym and pool at 1401 Westward Drive, laying out the baseball fields at Prince and Peavy fields, developing all of the little league programs that exist today in every community in America. Jim's love of family was above all else, and all you needed to do was ask him...Family, kids and sports all came together in the world of public recreation, and today the Miami Springs Community thrives as a result. Coach Caudle, as so many came to know Jim, went on to inspire countless young men and women during those years, most of whom still use his kind words and competitive spirit in their own lives today. Jim went on to have a 40 year career with Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation department, where once again he was ahead of his time in creating, developing and implementing hundreds of programs for employees, county residents, and the many facilities he was asked to step in and manage back to their potential. Those facilities included Vizcaya, Tropical park, Pelican Harbor, the museum of science, and most notably, Key Biscayne Golf Course(now Crandon Park), where Jim spent 15 years returning the course and facility to all of its splendor and placing it among the top public golf courses in America. In retirement, Jim returned to participate and manage the process for the City of Miami Springs' purchase of the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, managing the course in the interim to ensure the citizens of Miami Springs would have a final say forever with their beloved green space. He spent his retirement years serving two terms on the Miami Springs city council, ensuring that the city's interest would always be put first, coaching and encouraging his 5 grandchildren to "Play hard and have Fun". Jim is survived by his incredible loving wife of 62 years Judi(Ferrelli), his daughter Kimberly Caudle(White), sons Daniel and Chris(Lourdes Saad-Caudle) and his 5 grand children Kyle and Kelsi Kennedy, Megan Caudle, and Jacob and Marley Caudle, and the many "kids" that still see Jim as their surrogate Father around the world. In recognition of today's community precautions, a tribute will be held in the form of a public ride by at Jim's favorite place to be, his "front yard office" on his Birthday, Good Friday, 4-10-20, at 1282 Ibis Avenue, Miami Springs, Fl. 5pm-6:15pm Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

