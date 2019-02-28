Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Dolan. View Sign

DOLAN, JOAN Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed peacefully at the age of 96 on February 17 in Jupiter, FL. She was born in New York where she met and married Richard, who passed in 2001 after 55 years of a loving marriage. They raised and loved 5 children: Ann Marie, Mary Joan (passed 2017), Jamie Patrice, Richard James (wife Sharon) and Daniel John (wife Donna). She loved sharing in the activities and accomplishments of her cherished grandchildren: Jessica, Luke (passed 2006), Kate, Daniel, Maureen Joan, Sean, Brian, Connor and Devon, and great-grandchild, Scout. She loved to play golf (LaGorce C.C.), dance, fish, spend time on or near the water (Vero Beach), travel and be in the middle of small or large family gatherings anywhere, anytime. She was active and volunteered in her local church (St. Rose of Lima in Miami and St. Patrick's in Jupiter), and enjoyed a myriad of great friends who, along with her extended family, will dearly miss her smile, wit, charm and sparkling blue eyes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to The Boys & Girls Club of America or The Luke Hunter Memorial Scholarship Fund at South Fork High School. A funeral Mass will be at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 S.E. Fed. Hwy., Hobe Sound, FL on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. Her celebration of life reception will be at Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, 122 Soundings Ave Jupiter, FL, starting at 1:45pm

