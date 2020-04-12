Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Levine Bornstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Levine Bornstein, Ph.D., former President of Easter Seals in Miami, and pioneer in special education, died at home Thursday morning, April 9, at the age of 89. Joan started an early intervention program for children with learning disabilities at Easter Seals in 1968 that provided innovative special education when there were few options. Under her leadership as Vice President and President, Easter Seals expanded significantly with new services such as a Culinary Arts High School for students with autism and an adult day care for those with memory disorders. After her retirement in 2007, Joan served as President at Temple Israel of Greater Miami. She joined the synagogue in 1952, when she came to Miami as the bride of Jacob Bornstein, the synagogue’s first cantor. For 30 years, Joan directed the synagogue’s early childhood education. Joan also had a lifelong commitment to a Jewish summer camp, Camp Louise, in Maryland, as camper and staff member. Born in the Bronx in 1930 and raised in Flatbush Brooklyn, she attended Brooklyn College and Hebrew Union College, where she met her first husband Jacob. She had four children with Jack: David, who died in 1963, Rachelle (Roger), Jonathan (Phyllis) and Avram (Deeadra). Jacob died in 1989 and Joan married Ben Giller in 1992. Joan and Ben celebrated life and were loving grandparents to grandchildren, Lila (Paul), Zakia, Gaby, Jacob, Aziza and Na’eem, great-grandchild Cuan, and Ben’s children Don and Lynn (Dean) and grandchild Robin. She was very fortunate to share her life with so many dedicated colleagues, such a rich network of friends, so much family, and two loving husbands for so many years.

