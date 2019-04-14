CREEVAY, JOAN MINERVINI, passed away on March 27,2019. She was born in New York on September 12, 1931. She is survived by her sons, Christopher and Timothy, her sister, Vivian Corbyons. her granddaughter, Madison and her daughter Lori. She had many family members and friends whose lives she touched. Joan loved people and traveling. She worked for HUD for 23 years and was an avid animal lover. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed. We love you mom. Donations are being accepted for the Humane Society of Miami.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019