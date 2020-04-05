Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Phillips Barbara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillips, Barbara Joan passed away March 26, 2020, after a stroke. Born in Fall River, Mass, on June 17, 1948, she was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Irma Perlman, and her stepson David. A resident of Coconut Grove, FL since 1976, she and her husband John had just celebrated their 46th anniversary on March 1. With a Master's Degree in Special Education from the U of M, she taught in Dade public schools from 1973 until she opened her own private practice in the mid eighties. She and John both retired in 2007. Barbara is survived by John, her brother Stephen Perlman (Joanne) of San Francisco, her niece Emily Anderson (Michael) of New York City, her grandniece Maisie Anderson, grandnephew Wilder Anderson, cousin Dr. Robert Liss (Gail)of Baltimore, her amazing dog Paris, and her wide circle of much-beloved friends. Her niece Emily put it best: Barbara was hilarious, open, quirky, generous, warm and loving, and we're really going to miss her. A celebration of her life is tentatively planned for June 17,2020, conditions permitting. Please check website for service details at a later time.

Phillips, Barbara Joan passed away March 26, 2020, after a stroke. Born in Fall River, Mass, on June 17, 1948, she was predeceased by her parents, Nathan and Irma Perlman, and her stepson David. A resident of Coconut Grove, FL since 1976, she and her husband John had just celebrated their 46th anniversary on March 1. With a Master's Degree in Special Education from the U of M, she taught in Dade public schools from 1973 until she opened her own private practice in the mid eighties. She and John both retired in 2007. Barbara is survived by John, her brother Stephen Perlman (Joanne) of San Francisco, her niece Emily Anderson (Michael) of New York City, her grandniece Maisie Anderson, grandnephew Wilder Anderson, cousin Dr. Robert Liss (Gail)of Baltimore, her amazing dog Paris, and her wide circle of much-beloved friends. Her niece Emily put it best: Barbara was hilarious, open, quirky, generous, warm and loving, and we're really going to miss her. A celebration of her life is tentatively planned for June 17,2020, conditions permitting. Please check website for service details at a later time. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close