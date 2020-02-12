Sherman, Joan Voorhies , 82, passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. Joan was born in Miami to James and Mary Voorhies on December 7th, 1937. She is survived by her four children, Stephanie Sherman, Roger Sherman Jr. (Patti), Dianne Venetta (Jon), Banning Sherman (Merceditas); her six grandchildren, Banning Jr., Ryan, Collier, Nicholas, Roger III., and Christian. A graduate of Miami Edison High, she married her high school sweetheart, the two sharing a lifelong passion for flying and country music. Joan loved all things Florida: the beaches, Everglades, and local festivals of all kinds including, art, antique, bluegrass, and seafood. After living through Hurricane Andrew, she moved to Mt. Plymouth to be near family, the heart of her soul.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 12, 2020