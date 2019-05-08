MURRAY, JOANNA PARKER, 90 Passed peacefully at her home in the Redlands May 4th, 2019. Born December 13, 1928 (a proud Miami native!) to Feye and Marion Crawford Parker. Joanna and her older brother Crawford grew up in Coral Gables. She graduated from Ponce Senior High School in 1947. She married our dad, Pascal Joseph Murray, and celebrated 50 years together before his passing in 2001. She was also predeceased by our brother John in 1980. She missed them every day. A UM alum, she taught for many years at Redland Junior High. Mom loved south Florida, especially the beauty and nature of Biscayne Bay and the Everglades. She leaves behind her children Jim (Betsy), Dan (Bernie), Liz (Harry), and Matt (Karen), grandchildren John, Tony, Mark, Kyle, Annie, Andrew, Katharine, and Maggie, great-grandchildren Kimmy, Jojo, and Charlotte, as well as many nieces and nephews. Blessed to have her as our mother, always in our hearts. Graveside service Thursday, May 9 @11 AM Flagler Memorial Park 5301 W Flagler St Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joanna can be made payable to: EnFamilia, Inc. P.O. Box 924229 Homestead, FL 33092

