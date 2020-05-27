Viadero, Joaquin Paulino, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, December 4, 1923. Joaquin is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carmelina (Perez Lerena), their sons: John (Mary), Edward (Maribel) and Michael; grandchildren Daniel, Katrina, Natasha, Vanessa and Adriana Viadero; Keegan Wright and Cody Eggenberger; step grandchildren; Michelle (Brian) Williamson and Eric Villacampa; step great granddaughters: Sarah, Victoria and Brianna Williamson; sister-in-law Raquel Viadero and nieces Raquel (Mike) Johnston and Ana (Mark) Stephens. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Church situated on 9200 SW 107th Avenue on Thursday, May 28th at 11:30 AM with internment immediately following at our Lady of Mercy Cemetery.



