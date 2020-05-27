Joaquin Paulino Viadero
Viadero, Joaquin Paulino, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, December 4, 1923. Joaquin is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carmelina (Perez Lerena), their sons: John (Mary), Edward (Maribel) and Michael; grandchildren Daniel, Katrina, Natasha, Vanessa and Adriana Viadero; Keegan Wright and Cody Eggenberger; step grandchildren; Michelle (Brian) Williamson and Eric Villacampa; step great granddaughters: Sarah, Victoria and Brianna Williamson; sister-in-law Raquel Viadero and nieces Raquel (Mike) Johnston and Ana (Mark) Stephens. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Church situated on 9200 SW 107th Avenue on Thursday, May 28th at 11:30 AM with internment immediately following at our Lady of Mercy Cemetery.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 27, 2020.
