Joaquin Silverio

SILVERIO, JOAQUIN Was born August 27th, 1926 in the city of Herradura, Pinar del Rio, Cuba to Luz Maria Ferrer and Nicasio Silverio. He had four siblings; Luz Maria, Arturo, Nicasio and Ana Maria. In Cuba he attended La Escuela de La Salle and for a time attended Georgetown University while his father served as an Ambassador for Cuba in Washington D.C. In addition, he was a member of the Havana Yacht Club where he swam and rowed prolifically. He represented his country in many international swimming competitions and regattas, including the Pan-American games along with his brother Nicasio. In 1957 he was lucky enough to marry the love of his life, the beautiful Mercedes Diaz; who would be his partner for over 63 years through thick and thin. In 1961 he was one of the oldest members to join Brigade 2506 in an attempt to recapture his homeland that had been taken in a violent communist revolution which had exiled him and his family to Miami, Florida. There he was captured and spent two years in a Cuban prison before he was released in a trade for farming equipment in a negotiation spearheaded by Cuban exiles in Miami and fiercely supported by Mercedes. Once back here in the United States, he made his career at Avis Rental Car (another lifelong devotion) where he worked for over 50 years and where he was honored and recognized many times over. In addition, he became the proud father of four amazing daughters that he raised in North Miami and who all had families of their own. Joaquin is survived by his wife Mercedes, his four daughters Mercedes Maria, Lourdes Maria, Ana Maria and Elizabeth Marie; his nine grandchildren Jonathan, Nicolas, Tara, Erik, Christopher, Taylor, Zachary, Mia and Dylan.and his two great grandchildren Noelle and Natalie. He will forever be remembered for his unique personality, love of sports and his devotion to his family. Joaquin was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all that new him.



