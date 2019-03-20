Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Allen Jr.. View Sign

ALLEN JR., JOE formerly of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away March 13 after an extended illness. Allen, affectionally remembered simply as "Uncle Joe" by hundreds of volunteers who helped him direct the Italian Renaissance Festival at Villa Vizcaya in Miami. The festival created by Allen, George Earl Brown, and Dan Fitzgerald, garnered over a million dollars for restoration of the villa and gardens over a 24 year period. It also allowed thousands of school children to taste the magnificence of the Italian Renaissance. Had the festival continued, Allen passed away the day before it would have opened. We would like to think he is now directing the show from heaven. His memorial service will be held March 25 at noon, at Caballero Rivero 15000 West Dixie Hwy. He is survived by Pat and Ed Allen and a host of close friends.

Caballero Rivero Southern

