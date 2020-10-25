Barfield, Larry Joe , 77, of Palmetto Bay went to his Lord and Savior on October 15th, 2020 while doing what he loved, biking and praying. Larry was born in Atlanta, Georgia to A.D. and Dorothy Barfield on September 27th, 1943. He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter Stirling Marie, son Michael Trace, and sister Eddie Lynne. Larry attended the University of Alabama on a gymnastics scholarship then transferred to and graduated from Georgia Tech University with a degree in civil engineering. He then became a Marine in the United States Marine Corp. Due to a heart condition he was honorably discharged from service and went to work for the Chastain and Tindall Engineering Company. Later, he worked for the Boeing Company in Seattle Washington designing commercial airliners and converting planes for service in Vietnam. He then started Professional Management Services, a search firm with offices in Miami, Orlando, and Atlanta with partner Bob Bello. They also owned two sporting goods stores in Miami and an accounting firm. While starting the Atlanta branch of the company, Larry met and hired Colleen to manage his offices. In doing so, he had met the love of his life and the two were married on March 13th , 1976. Shortly thereafter, the business partnership split, and he and Colleen acquired local Miami sporting goods staple, Kings Bay Athletics, which they ran together for 42 years. The business was sold in 2014 and the two began a new small customs business called Graffic Traffic which they successfully ran until their retirement in 2018. Larry and Colleen were beloved and active members of St. Louis Catholic Church in Pinecrest. During his time as a parish member, Larry was chairman of the first food festival to feed the poor, was a Eucharistic Minister, served on the board of the Morningstar Retreat Center, and started the first parish Boy Scout Troop. Whenever the church or someone came to Larry in need, he would never hesitate to raise funds or support with counsel. Larry was a founding member of the men's Emmaus program which held its first retreat on February 14th, 1986. He acted as team leader on many of these retreats. He was the driving force in spreading the Emmaus retreat program all over the country, and ultimately the world, with active programs in China, Cuba, and South America bringing countless men and women to know Christ. He was also a founding member of the St. Louis men's prayer muffin on Friday mornings. Larry loved his God, and would share the Gospel with everyone he met, missing no opportunity to evangelize and bring them to God. All who came to him for counsel were blessed by his kindness, generosity, and unconditional love and support. Larry lived a life of service to his God, his family, his friends, his community, and all who came to him in need. He never missed an opportunity to proclaim, "Jesus Christ is risen!", to which would be followed by the enthusiastic response, "He is risen indeed!" May the angels lead him into paradise. In lieu of any donations or gifts to the family, please donate to the charity of your choice
. The Mass for the celebration of Larry's life will be held on October 31st at St. Louis Catholic Church at 1PM. Those unable to attend may stream the event live by logging on to the following web address... www.stlcatholic.org/live-feed