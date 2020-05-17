Sneider, Joel I., 74, passed away May 13th in Miami Beach, Florida due to complications from Covid-19. Joel had a big personality and an even bigger heart, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met. He was a loving and devoted father and husband, and a loyal friend and confidant to many. Joel loved nothing more than sharing a laugh and his most recent joy was seeing his children start families of their own. Born August 6, 1945 in Omaha, Nebraska, to the late Sidney and Adeline Sneider, Joel grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and received degrees from the University of Wisconsin and Wharton. He had a long, successful retail career, predominantly at Macy's, where he retired as a Senior Vice President before overseeing the North American operations of French apparel brand Gerard Darel. A fighter until the end, Joel survived a stroke in 2014 that took away his voice, but never dampened his gregarious spirit. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jilann Jacobs Sneider, daughter Emily Osherson (Toby), son Pete Sneider (Jen Hoguet), granddaughters Claire Sneider and Lucy Osherson, brother Martin Sneider (Jill), and many other family and friends. A memorial will be held when we can hug again.



