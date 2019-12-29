Joel Eisenson, 82, of Cutler Bay, FL, passed away December 24. He was born in New York on December 15, 1937, and raised in Tallahassee, FL. He joined the Army Airborne Division, attended the Citadel, and graduated from Florida State University where he met his wife of 55 years, Elaine. He was a working professional in the Financial Printing Industry, and later in the Health and Fitness industry. He is survived by his sons Alan and Marc, daughter-in-law Cheri, grandsons Corey and Gregory, and brother-in-law Robert Ellins.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 29, 2019