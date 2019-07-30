Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Stephen Fass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JULY 15, 1947 - JULY 28, 2019 Joel Stephen Fass was larger than life. When he entered the room, the room took notice. A devoted husband, a beloved father and grandfather, a respected attorney, he impacted those around him with his kind heart, generous spirit and talent for storytelling. He died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 72. A shareholder for more than 40 years with the Colodny Fass law firm, which he co-founded in 1976 with his lifelong friend, Mike Colodny, Joel was a recognized, accomplished civil and criminal attorney. Before moving to Florida, he served as a Kings County prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York and then in Florida as a special prosecutor for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Joel represented the Florida Marine Patrol, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Insurance and the cities of North Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Tamarac. His firm, Colodny Fass, was always a leader in the practice of insurance regulatory law and litigation. Joel was a tireless advocate for abused and neglected elderly, successfully representing their rights in court on many occasions. He was also a past president for the Broward County Council on Aging and was recently named to the "Broward Senior Hall of Fame." Joel served the Broward community in many other ways, as well. He was appointed a member of the Broward County Charter Review Commission and Broward County Management and Efficiency Review Commission. He chaired the City of Weston's first Charter Review Commission, served as a Weston Charter Review Commissioner, and was president of the Windmill Ranch Homeowners Association. He was a past President of the B'nai B'rith Justice Unit #5207 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Along with his wife, Susan, and Rocky Leff, who was like a son to him, Joel founded the annual Presidents' Fest in the Park. For 19 years, he chaired and organized this community festival that raised more than $1.5 million for local non-profits. Joel earned his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the State University of New York at New Paltz. He received his Juris Doctor at Buffalo Law School. Joel cherished his family above all else. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan, children Andy Fass and Lisa Zucker (husband Scott), grandchildren Elliana, Sasha, and Joshua, and brother, Stuart Fass (d. Anne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Irwin Fass. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B'Nai Aviv, 1410 Indian Trace, Weston, FL 33326. Following the service, internment will be at the Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale. The family will be sitting shiva on Tuesday following the service and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the family home. (The address will be available upon request.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to ADRC (

JULY 15, 1947 - JULY 28, 2019 Joel Stephen Fass was larger than life. When he entered the room, the room took notice. A devoted husband, a beloved father and grandfather, a respected attorney, he impacted those around him with his kind heart, generous spirit and talent for storytelling. He died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 72. A shareholder for more than 40 years with the Colodny Fass law firm, which he co-founded in 1976 with his lifelong friend, Mike Colodny, Joel was a recognized, accomplished civil and criminal attorney. Before moving to Florida, he served as a Kings County prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York and then in Florida as a special prosecutor for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Joel represented the Florida Marine Patrol, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Insurance and the cities of North Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Tamarac. His firm, Colodny Fass, was always a leader in the practice of insurance regulatory law and litigation. Joel was a tireless advocate for abused and neglected elderly, successfully representing their rights in court on many occasions. He was also a past president for the Broward County Council on Aging and was recently named to the "Broward Senior Hall of Fame." Joel served the Broward community in many other ways, as well. He was appointed a member of the Broward County Charter Review Commission and Broward County Management and Efficiency Review Commission. He chaired the City of Weston's first Charter Review Commission, served as a Weston Charter Review Commissioner, and was president of the Windmill Ranch Homeowners Association. He was a past President of the B'nai B'rith Justice Unit #5207 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Along with his wife, Susan, and Rocky Leff, who was like a son to him, Joel founded the annual Presidents' Fest in the Park. For 19 years, he chaired and organized this community festival that raised more than $1.5 million for local non-profits. Joel earned his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the State University of New York at New Paltz. He received his Juris Doctor at Buffalo Law School. Joel cherished his family above all else. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan, children Andy Fass and Lisa Zucker (husband Scott), grandchildren Elliana, Sasha, and Joshua, and brother, Stuart Fass (d. Anne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Irwin Fass. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B'Nai Aviv, 1410 Indian Trace, Weston, FL 33326. Following the service, internment will be at the Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale. The family will be sitting shiva on Tuesday following the service and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the family home. (The address will be available upon request.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to ADRC ( adrcbroward.org ); B'nai B'rith Justice Unit ( justiceunit.org ); or the Jewish Federation of Broward ( jewishbroward.org ). Published in the Miami Herald on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close