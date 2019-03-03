Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johannah Fickle Bailey. View Sign

Beautiful, loving Johannah Fickle Bailey sadly passed away February 28,2019. She passed with dignity, wonderful care and loved ones close by at the VNA Hospice Center in Vero Beach, Florida. A native Miamian, Johannah grew up with her brother Bradley Fickle and mother Marvelyn. She was a Miami Edison Red Raider and attended the University of Miami. While raising her children in Miami Shores and Vero Beach, she still had time to volunteer with underprivileged children and those with special needs. Working at Highland Oaks Middle School, her patience, bright smile and great sense of humor helped children with emotional and behavior disorders. Her beauty and charm were a force of nature. She will be dearly missed by many friends and loved ones. Survivors include her long time companion Anthony Mazzie, her sons- Don Bailey,Jr.(Priscilla), Robert Bailey (Josephine), daughter Jean Bailey Sperkacz and grandson Adrian Sperkacz, also friend and former husband Don Bailey, Sr. Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2:00 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. 650 N.E. 135th Street in Miami, Florida 33161 A reception will be held at the home of Priscilla and Don Bailey, Jr. She will have a private final resting at her beloved beach in Vero. In Lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome at the Alzheimer Foundation of America

