John A. Still, born in Miami in 1930, died in Daytona Beach on September 16, 2018. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his sense of humor, intelligence, selflessness and generosity. He received honors for his achievements in his school years and his service in the U.S. Air Force. Predeceased by his father William, mother Aliene, sisters Marjorie and Muriel, brother Tom, sister-in-law June, Nephews David and James Jr. and niece Carolyn. Survived by brothers Bob, Rick, Art, and Jim, sister Dorothy, sister-in-law Millie, Sharon and Marilyn and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 17, 2019