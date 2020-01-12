Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Albert Feldkamp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack passed away in the loving care of the Veterans Hospice Care, from a battle with cancer. he is survived by Nephew Brian Walsh/Michelle, Niece Karen Turk/Mark, Nephew David Walsh/Kathy, and sister Carole Walsh/Dan, and his partner in life for 38 years, Kent Tate. Jack always was willing to help others when in need, if you were sick, he would fix you a delicious meal, if you needed help when a hurricane hit, he would be the first to help with the shutters, Jack worked with many Realtors in Dade County with trying sell their listings, giving it some loving touches or staging their homes. Jack was an all around good man. Will be missed by many, RIP my man.

Jack passed away in the loving care of the Veterans Hospice Care, from a battle with cancer. he is survived by Nephew Brian Walsh/Michelle, Niece Karen Turk/Mark, Nephew David Walsh/Kathy, and sister Carole Walsh/Dan, and his partner in life for 38 years, Kent Tate. Jack always was willing to help others when in need, if you were sick, he would fix you a delicious meal, if you needed help when a hurricane hit, he would be the first to help with the shutters, Jack worked with many Realtors in Dade County with trying sell their listings, giving it some loving touches or staging their homes. Jack was an all around good man. Will be missed by many, RIP my man. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 12, 2020

