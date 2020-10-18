John Alessi Pastor Alessi, John , 84, passed away 4th of October, 2020 in Miami, Florida, a city he loved and where he lived, founded and pastored Grace Church of Kendall for over 56 years. Pastor Alessi was a leader and influencer in South Florida, loved & respected by many for his wisdom, generosity & loyalty to others. He was also successful in real estate & construction in and around the city, actually building Grace Church with his bare hands early on in his life and that beautiful church is still there today on 104th street, now pastored by his son. His greatest joy was his family! He is survived by his wife, Ann Alessi, his 3 children, Deborah (Ray), Steve (Mary), Darlene (Robin) his nine grandchildren & one great-grandchild, lovingly known to them all as "Papa!"



