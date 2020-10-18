1/1
Pastor John Alessi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Alessi Pastor Alessi, John , 84, passed away 4th of October, 2020 in Miami, Florida, a city he loved and where he lived, founded and pastored Grace Church of Kendall for over 56 years. Pastor Alessi was a leader and influencer in South Florida, loved & respected by many for his wisdom, generosity & loyalty to others. He was also successful in real estate & construction in and around the city, actually building Grace Church with his bare hands early on in his life and that beautiful church is still there today on 104th street, now pastored by his son. His greatest joy was his family! He is survived by his wife, Ann Alessi, his 3 children, Deborah (Ray), Steve (Mary), Darlene (Robin) his nine grandchildren & one great-grandchild, lovingly known to them all as "Papa!"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved