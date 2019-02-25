Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Alper. View Sign

ALPER, JOHN A Holocaust Survivor Peacefully, at home in Montreal, on Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, in his ninety-eighth year. Beloved husband of the late Sara Ehrenfeld. Survived by his treasured and devoted daughters, Hannah Alper and Sheila Alper Kleiman, and by his son-in-law, Dan Kleiman. Adored Zaidie of Kolby Kleiman, Brittany Kleiman Swisa and Michael Swisa. Proud great-grandfather of Jacob Nisim Swisa. Predeceased by his siblings, Benyomin, Zalman and Sima. Born on July 15, 1921, in Myadzel, a small Jewish village in Belarus, John was educated at The Chofetz Chaim Yeshiva in Radun, Poland, and graduated with a degree in Accounting from an esteemed University in Russia. He served in the Russian Army and immigrated to Canada in 1951, after living in Sweden where he met his beloved wife, Sara. John was co-founder of Toulon Development Corp., and a developer of multiple national and international properties. He was a generous philanthropist of the State of Israel, Jewish Community, and various Canadian and international non-profit organizations. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a remarkable man who touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. The family would like to express their gratitude to his doctors and to his compassionate caregivers. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Monday, February 25 at 12:00 noon. Burial in Montreal. Shiva at his home in Montreal, from 2:30 p.m. on daily. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation, (514) 489-3841, or to Camp Gan Israel of Montreal, (514) 343-9606.

